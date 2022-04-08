Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 53,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

