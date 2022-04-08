Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

