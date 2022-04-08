Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Yext by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 160,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Yext by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Yext by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,517 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.