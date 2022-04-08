Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yext by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

