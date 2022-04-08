YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. YETI has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

