Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

YELP opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after purchasing an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Yelp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,219 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

