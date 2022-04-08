Ycash Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $3.04 million and $21,725.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00413019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00086332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00096148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004890 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,278 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

