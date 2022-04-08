Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.22 and traded as high as C$2.95. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 443,410 shares traded.

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.95 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

