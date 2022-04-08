Xponance Inc. Sells 58,286 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $123.76.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

