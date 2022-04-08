Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

