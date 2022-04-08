Xponance Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $593,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

