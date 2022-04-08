Xponance Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

