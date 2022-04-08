Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.