Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,728 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

