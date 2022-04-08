XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

XOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in XOMA by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in XOMA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XOMA by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in XOMA by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.15 and a beta of 0.89.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

