XML Financial LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 5,369,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,866. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.