XML Financial LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,536. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.