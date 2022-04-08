Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,573,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.