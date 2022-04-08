Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,573,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

