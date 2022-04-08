Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

TSE XBC opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.36. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

