Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEBEF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.