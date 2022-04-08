Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEBEF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.