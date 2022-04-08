Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $188.95

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.95 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 274.50 ($3.60). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.54), with a volume of 333,513 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £206.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.11.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through Printhead and Product Print Systems segments. The company offers print head products, including Irix, Nitrox, Xaar 2002, Xaar 1003 C, Xaar 1003 U, Xaar 1003 AMx, Xaar 1003 Amp, Xaar 502 S, Xaar 502 O, Xaar 501, Xaar 128, and Xaar 2001+ U; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3, and 2001+ head personality card, as well as industrial inkjet printers, F-Jet24 and bottle jet digital multi-pass scanning systems, and KP-KE analogue systems-pneumatic driven and servo-driven machines.

