Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 95,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 224,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRAP shares. Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)
Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
