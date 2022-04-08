Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 95,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 224,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRAP shares. Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 316.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

