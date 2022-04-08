Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Wownero has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $21,413.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

