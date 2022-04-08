World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.