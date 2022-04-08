Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 6.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 28,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,856,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $609.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.