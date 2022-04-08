Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 174,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,717,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 27,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,236,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

