Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.20

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and traded as high as $107.39. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $106.85, with a volume of 15,858 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

