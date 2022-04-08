Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,835 ($37.18) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,342.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

