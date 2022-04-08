Wix.com Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wix.com in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.07). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

Shares of WIX opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.40. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

