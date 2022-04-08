Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1,091.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 369,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. 9,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.