WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 96,247 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $48.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

