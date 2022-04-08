Winston H. Hickox Acquires 44,410 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox purchased 44,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.19 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.