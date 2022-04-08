Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.69 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00024297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.29 or 0.07535072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,443.80 or 1.00098681 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,436,135 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

