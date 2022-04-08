William Blair Weighs in on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $119.53 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.09. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,630 shares of company stock worth $7,716,018. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

