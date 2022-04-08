William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

