Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Haywood Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$10.90.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,310 shares of company stock valued at $189,438.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.