Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake stock opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,506,000.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.