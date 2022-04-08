Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.86

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.86 and last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 13279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.14.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

