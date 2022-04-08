West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.17 on Monday. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
West China Cement Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West China Cement (WCHNF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.