Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WDOFF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

