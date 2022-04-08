WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.32% of WESCO International worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

WCC stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,201. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.17 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

