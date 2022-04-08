Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

