Wells Fargo & Company Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

