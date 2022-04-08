Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,225,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,806,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

