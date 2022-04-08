Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $127.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.23. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 23.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.