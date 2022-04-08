Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $95.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.71.

CRI stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $42,128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

