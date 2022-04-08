Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,136,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About Weis Markets (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.