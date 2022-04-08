Weichai Power Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

