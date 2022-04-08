Weichai Power Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Weichai Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
