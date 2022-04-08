Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. "

3/26/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/23/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Summit Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.88.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

