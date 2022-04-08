Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 44,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

